Netcampus Trains 6,000 South African Government Leaders in AI Through Microsoft Elevate Program

South African technology training firm Netcampus has trained approximately 6,000 government leaders in artificial intelligence through Microsoft’s Elevate program, as part of a push to build practical AI capability across the public sector.

The initiative has engaged leaders and decision-makers from the Gauteng, Western Cape and Eastern Cape provincial governments, the Department of Higher Education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges, the South African Revenue Service, the University of Venda and the National School of Government, among other institutions. Learning has been delivered through virtual sessions, in-person engagements and digital content hosted on a learning management system.

Tiara Pathon, AI skilling director at Microsoft South Africa, said the program is designed to equip leaders with practical, responsible AI skills to strengthen public services and build inclusive workforce pathways. “AI is transforming how people learn, work and serve their communities,” Pathon said. “Through Microsoft Elevate, we’re widening the circle of opportunity.”

Tebogo Makgatho, CEO of the Netcampus Group, said organizations that embrace AI as a component of strategy can secure a competitive edge while contributing to sustainable growth. “Understanding and leveraging AI is key to driving innovation, efficiency and long-term success in today’s digital economy,” he said.

Netcampus said it will deliver a new wave of AI training from April through June 2026, expanding the program beyond government leadership cohorts to include non-profit organizations and youth development initiatives. Participants will gain exposure to AI tools, real-world applications and emerging career pathways.

The program was also showcased at Africa Tech Festival and the GovTech Conference, two of South Africa’s largest ICT gatherings, to extend its reach across the continent.