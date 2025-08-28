WhatsApp Rolls Out AI Writing Help, Ads, and Monetisation Tools: What It Means for South Africans

WhatsApp is evolving beyond simple messaging. With nearly three billion global users, parent company Meta is integrating artificial intelligence and monetisation features into the app, reshaping how people chat, create, and earn. For South Africans, these updates could significantly impact personal communication and small business operations.

AI Writing Help: Smarter Messaging

Meta has introduced AI-powered Writing Help, a feature designed to make messaging faster, clearer, and more polished. It can:

Rephrase text for better clarity

for better clarity Fix spelling and grammar

Adjust the tone to be formal, casual, or supportive

Importantly, Meta says the tool uses Private Processing, meaning messages stay on-device and aren’t sent to Meta’s servers.

The feature is currently available for iOS users in English, with broader language support and Android rollout expected soon. For South Africans juggling work chats, school groups, and business conversations, this could make professional communication smoother and reduce embarrassing typos.

Ads, Channels, and Monetisation Tools

Meta is expanding WhatsApp into a revenue-generating platform with several new features:

Ads in the Updates Tab — While personal chats remain ad-free , promotional content will soon appear under Status and Channels .

— While , promotional content will soon appear under . Paid Subscription Channels — Creators, brands, and communities will be able to charge for exclusive content .

— Creators, brands, and communities will be able to . Business Tools for SMEs : Voice note outreach for direct customer engagement Callback requests for faster customer service Integrated ad campaigns with Facebook and Instagram , enabling wider reach without compromising end-to-end encryption

:

Why It Matters in South Africa

WhatsApp remains South Africa’s most widely used app, relied on for communication, business, and education. These changes introduce both opportunities and challenges:

Everyday users gain smarter, AI-assisted communication tools.

tools. Small businesses can monetise audiences and grow visibility without investing in expensive websites.

and without investing in expensive websites. Privacy-conscious users will closely watch Meta’s data practices, given past controversies around information sharing.

The Bigger Picture

Meta’s long-term strategy is clear: transform WhatsApp from a messaging platform into an AI-enhanced, revenue-driving ecosystem.

For South Africans, the real test will be whether these updates enhance user experience and empower businesses — or whether ads and monetisation risk undermining the trust and privacy that make WhatsApp so dominant in the country.