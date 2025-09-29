Close Menu
Subscribe to our Newsletter:

How AI, innovation and technology are transforming the way Africans live, work and play.

Subscribe

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - 23:54:01
Overcast clouds Ashburn, United States | 23°C | Overcast clouds
Subscribe
Regional Spotlights

UN Report: Kenyan Youth Boost Careers Through AI Platforms

1 Min Read
ai in Africa

A new report launched at the United Nations General Assembly shows that Kenyan youth are using artificial intelligence platforms to advance their careers.

The 2025 Country-Level Employability Report for Kenya, developed by Zindi with Dalberg Data Insights, the International Centre for AI Research and Ethics, and Kenya’s presidency, tracked more than 8,000 Kenyan users on Zindi, Africa’s largest AI and data science platform.

The study found nearly one in five Kenyan users secured a career change after joining the platform. More than 80% of users with complete profiles advanced professionally, compared to just 3% of those with incomplete profiles. Completing four or more challenges made participants four times more likely to find work, while teamwork tripled opportunities.

The report highlights a shift toward practice-based, peer-driven learning and calls on policymakers to embed such approaches into national AI strategies. With Africa’s youth population growing rapidly, Kenya is positioned as an example of how AI can drive inclusive prosperity.

Share.

Related Posts

CORPORATE

SUBSCRIBE
iAfrica logo dark

ARTICLES

© 2018 - 2025 | iAFRICA powered by Africa.com LLC. All rights reserved