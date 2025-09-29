UN Report: Kenyan Youth Boost Careers Through AI Platforms

A new report launched at the United Nations General Assembly shows that Kenyan youth are using artificial intelligence platforms to advance their careers.

The 2025 Country-Level Employability Report for Kenya, developed by Zindi with Dalberg Data Insights, the International Centre for AI Research and Ethics, and Kenya’s presidency, tracked more than 8,000 Kenyan users on Zindi, Africa’s largest AI and data science platform.

The study found nearly one in five Kenyan users secured a career change after joining the platform. More than 80% of users with complete profiles advanced professionally, compared to just 3% of those with incomplete profiles. Completing four or more challenges made participants four times more likely to find work, while teamwork tripled opportunities.

The report highlights a shift toward practice-based, peer-driven learning and calls on policymakers to embed such approaches into national AI strategies. With Africa’s youth population growing rapidly, Kenya is positioned as an example of how AI can drive inclusive prosperity.