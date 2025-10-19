Uganda To Host GAIME Conference 2025 — Africa’s Largest AI Gathering Set For October

Uganda is set to become the epicenter of global artificial intelligence dialogue as it hosts the GAIME Conference 2025 from October 30–31. Expected to draw over 5,000 delegates from more than 180 countries, the event will be Africa’s largest and most influential AI conference of the year, spotlighting the continent’s growing role in shaping the digital economy.

Positioned as far more than a traditional summit, the GAIME Conference is billed as a “global movement” — a platform where innovators, policymakers, investors, and researchers converge to define the future of AI and digital transformation across Africa and beyond.

“GAIME isn’t just about technology; it’s about transformation,” said event organizers. “It represents the fusion of innovation, inclusion, and collaboration that Africa’s digital future depends on.”

Building on Digital Momentum

The event follows the State of the Digital Economy Forum, hosted by Next Communications in September 2025, and will extend the momentum of Africa’s digital growth conversations. Through strategic partnerships with organizations like Cerfodes, GAIME will amplify the dialogue around the transformative role of AI in economic resilience, public services, and global competitiveness.

A Two-Day Immersive Program

The two-day conference will feature a packed schedule of keynotes, expert panels, workshops, and live demonstrations, covering a wide spectrum of AI-driven themes including:

AI and the Global Economy: Unlocking productivity and inclusive growth.

Unlocking productivity and inclusive growth. Innovation in Key Sectors: Finance, healthcare, agriculture, and education.

Finance, healthcare, agriculture, and education. Responsible AI and Data Ethics: Governance frameworks and equitable AI deployment.

Governance frameworks and equitable AI deployment. Building Africa’s AI Talent Ecosystem: Skills development and academic collaboration.

Skills development and academic collaboration. Policy and Regulation: Enabling sustainable digital transformation across the continent.

Beyond discussions, GAIME will offer unrivaled networking opportunities, linking startups with investors, innovators with policymakers, and researchers with industry leaders.

Global Voices, African Leadership

The speaker lineup — to be announced in the coming weeks — is expected to include global tech leaders, policymakers, researchers, and entrepreneurs driving the next generation of AI development. Organizers emphasize that GAIME’s focus will be on cross-continental collaboration and sustainable, inclusive innovation.

“This is where Africa’s AI story is being written — not as consumers of innovation, but as creators of it,” said one of the conference advisors.

Participation and Partnership

Early-bird registration for delegates is open until September 30, 2025, via GAIME Conference official site. Organizations can also apply for partnership and sponsorship opportunities, including brand visibility, speaking slots, and engagement with senior decision-makers across technology and policy sectors.

From Dialogue to Action

GAIME’s commitment extends beyond the conference itself. Organizers plan to establish post-event working groups, collaborative projects, and ongoing partnerships to translate discussions into actionable outcomes that strengthen Africa’s AI ecosystem.

“GAIME is more than an event — it’s a catalyst for transformation,” organizers said. “The insights and connections forged in Kampala will continue to shape real-world AI innovation long after the final session.”

As Africa’s AI landscape accelerates, GAIME Conference 2025 positions Uganda as a central hub for the global dialogue on responsible, inclusive, and future-ready AI development.