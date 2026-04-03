Tunisia and Algeria Launch Joint Digital Platform to Accelerate AI Research Collaboration

Tunisia and Algeria have launched a shared digital platform designed to accelerate collaboration in artificial intelligence research, connecting universities, research laboratories and institutions across both countries through common digital tools.

The platform was announced by Moez Chafra, president of the University of Tunis El Manar, at the second International Forum on Emerging and Intelligent Information Technologies. It facilitates data exchange, dissemination of scientific work and networking of expertise, addressing what organizers describe as the fragmentation of traditional research approaches.

The initiative builds on commitments made at the seventh Forum of Algeria-Tunisia Border Universities, held in Souk Ahras, Algeria, in December 2025, where participating universities pledged to create what they called “a successful integration model” and to strengthen unity in higher education and scientific research.

Authorities said AI will serve as a driver of innovation in critical sectors including education, healthcare and industry. By improving access to resources and promoting joint projects, the platform aims to generate solutions tailored to local challenges across the Maghreb region.

Officials said the initiative is intended to make AI research more coordinated, practical and results-driven, enhancing the region’s technological competitiveness and transforming how researchers across both countries collaborate and produce knowledge.