Tunisia Advances Digital Health Reform With AI and National Cloud Strategy

Tunisia’s minister of health, Dr. Mustafa Al-Furjani, met with Assad bin Dyab, president and general manager of Tunisie Telecom, to accelerate the digitalization of healthcare services.

The high-level meeting focused on expanding the use of technology to improve quality of care and bring health services closer to citizens.

Officials identified several priorities for the next phase of reform, including the expansion of high-speed internet connectivity across health institutions, particularly primary care facilities. The initiative is intended to strengthen frontline service delivery, enhance data exchange and expand telemedicine capabilities.

Digital sovereignty was also central to discussions. The Ministry of Health confirmed plans to adopt fully Tunisian cloud solutions to safeguard national health data. Officials said the move is aimed at reinforcing security, protecting patient privacy and ensuring local control over sensitive medical information as part of a broader strategy to build resilient digital infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence will play a supporting role in the reform process. Health authorities said AI tools will be used to improve data analysis, support decision-making and optimize service delivery across healthcare facilities.

The partners also discussed establishing an advanced digital call center to improve communication between citizens and health authorities. The center is expected to provide timely guidance, streamline inquiries and improve access to information and services.

Al-Furjani praised Tunisie Telecom’s technical and logistical support, describing the partnership as key to advancing the government’s Digital Hospital Project. He said the collaboration will help translate digital transformation efforts into faster, more efficient and citizen-focused healthcare services.