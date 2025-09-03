Telecel Ghana Launches SME Month 2025 to Empower Youth and Women Entrepreneurs with AI and Digital Tools

Telecel Ghana has kicked off the 8th edition of its annual SME Month under the theme “Connecting the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs.” The 2025 initiative focuses on supporting youth- and women-led businesses with technology, networks, and hands-on solutions designed to accelerate growth in Ghana’s competitive digital economy.

Empowering Entrepreneurs Through Technology

SME Month 2025 introduces a mix of digital skills development, AI training, and networking platforms tailored to meet the evolving needs of Ghana’s small business ecosystem.

Key highlights include:

Connection Hustle Podcast 2.0 — A platform where entrepreneurs share authentic stories, lessons, and insights on scaling businesses.

— A platform where entrepreneurs share authentic stories, lessons, and insights on scaling businesses. Red Mixer Networking Platform — Connects startups directly with investors, industry leaders, and strategic partners.

— Connects startups directly with investors, industry leaders, and strategic partners. Telescope Garden & Google AI Workshop — A three-day masterclass delivering hands-on training in artificial intelligence and its applications in business growth, marketing, and operations.

New Digital Products for SMEs

Telecel Ghana also unveiled three Hero Products designed to give small businesses and entrepreneurs access to affordable digital solutions:

Entrepreneurs On-the-Go Mobile Package — Offers flexible data and call bundles tailored for business owners. One Business Mobile — A bundled service package for small teams integrating connectivity, collaboration tools, and cloud-based digital services. Your Business Online Reloaded — An affordable website, hosting, and business email solution aimed at boosting SMEs’ digital visibility and credibility.

Driving Inclusivity and Innovation

Building on the success of last year’s milestone — where over 500 women-led businesses adopted Telecel’s digital solutions — SME Month 2025 broadens its focus to include youth innovation and AI readiness.

“Telecel’s SME Month has always been about enabling entrepreneurs to compete, innovate, and grow,” the company said in a statement. “This year, we are taking a step further by integrating artificial intelligence and digital skills training to ensure that Ghana’s small businesses can thrive in a technology-driven economy.”

Strategic Role in Ghana’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

SME Month 2025 underscores Telecel Ghana’s commitment to supporting small businesses as engines of economic growth and job creation. By combining affordable digital tools, capacity-building workshops, and AI-driven business solutions, the program positions itself as a strategic partner for startups and SMEs seeking to remain competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.