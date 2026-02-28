Tanzania’s Filmmakers See Promise — and Peril — in AI-Powered Production Tools

Stakeholders in Tanzania’s film industry say artificial intelligence tools could reshape how movies are made in the country, particularly in visual effects, post-production and advertising, but warn that overdependence on the technology risks undermining creativity and artistic identity.

The discussion comes as generative AI tools have gained rapid global adoption across creative industries. In music, AI-generated songs have already blurred the line between machine-made and human-produced content, while online platforms are increasingly filled with AI-curated playlists and short films that are difficult to distinguish from traditionally produced work.

The release of Seedance 2.0, a generative AI video tool developed by Chinese technology firm ByteDance, has further amplified the conversation. The platform can reportedly produce cinema-quality video, complete with dialogue and sound effects, from a simple text prompt — an innovation that has sparked both interest and debate among filmmakers.

Film producer Doreen Kilimbe, known professionally as Dodo, said generative AI presents real opportunities for the local industry, particularly in technical areas, but cautioned against overreliance. “These tools have potential, especially in visual effects and post-production, but only if they are used responsibly,” she said. “The filmmaker still controls the story, the vision and how the technology is used to bring that vision to life.”

Kilimbe stressed that storytelling must remain the foundation of filmmaking. “We must remember that film begins with narrative and human perspective before technology,” she said.

Film director and scriptwriter Lovin Keffa echoed that view, arguing the industry should begin preparing for a future in which AI plays a supportive rather than dominant role. “As an industry, we need to start investing in AI education and technology because this is where the world is heading,” he said. Keffa, who said he has been monitoring the progress of AI tools coming out of China, added that excessive reliance on generative AI could weaken artistic depth. “There is a risk that filmmakers may rely too much on readymade tools and spend less time being creative. That could result in ordinary work,” he said.

From a production standpoint, video director Deo Abel said cost pressures remain one of the most persistent obstacles facing Tanzanian filmmakers. He noted that early-stage processes such as concept visualization, storyboarding and scene prototyping often consume significant resources before filming even begins, leaving many projects unfinished. “If AI tools are used correctly, they can help simplify visual concept development and reduce the time and costs associated with early creative stages,” he said.

Technology expert Dominick Dismas said generative AI could offer immediate, practical benefits in advertising and digital content creation, without requiring filmmakers to immediately take on large productions. “AI can be used to create trailers, video advertisements, product demonstrations and social media content quickly and at a lower cost,” he said. He added that the technology has the potential to democratize filmmaking by lowering barriers to entry. “This allows aspiring filmmakers and content creators to express cinematic ideas without massive budgets, potentially opening new economic opportunities in content creation,” he said.