Tanzania Sends 32 Scholars to Ireland’s University of Limerick for AI and Data Science Studies

Thirty-two Tanzanian students have secured places at the University of Limerick in Ireland to pursue undergraduate studies in data science, artificial intelligence and allied disciplines, as part of a government scholarship program aimed at building the country’s pool of technology specialists.

The students are among 50 high-performing beneficiaries selected in 2025 from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar under the government-funded Samia Extended Scholarship Programme, which targets talented Form Six graduates for studies in data science, AI and related fields during the 2025-2027 academic cycle.

The scholarship was launched in July 2025 by Minister for Education, Science and Technology Adolf Mkenda as part of Tanzania’s strategy to develop a new generation of scientists and technology specialists capable of driving innovation and supporting economic transformation. Under the current cohort, 18 students are already studying at the University of Johannesburg, while the remaining 32 are preparing for their programs in Ireland.

During a visit to the Nelson Mandela African Institute of Science and Technology, University of Limerick Vice President for Global and International Engagement Colin Fitzpatrick praised the students’ academic achievements. “I am delighted to meet these talented young scholars. Our university provides international exposure through practical training and internships with leading companies,” he said.

Dr. Amos Nungu, director general of the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology, described the scholarship as a long-term national investment rather than simple financial assistance, saying the goal is to develop a pipeline of globally competitive experts who can support Tanzania’s technological and industrial growth. Iafrica Scholarship recipients are required to return to Tanzania upon graduation to apply their skills in sectors including agriculture, public health and urban infrastructure.

Deputy Vice Chancellor of NM-AIST Anthony Mshandete said the collaboration with the University of Limerick would also strengthen Tanzania’s research ecosystem.