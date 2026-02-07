Tanzania Funds AI and Data Science Scholarships to Build Knowledge Economy

Tanzania is stepping up investment in artificial intelligence and data science education as part of a broader strategy to position itself for the global fourth industrial revolution, government officials said.

Through the Samia Scholarship DS/AI+ program, the government is funding 16 top-performing students to pursue undergraduate degrees in data science, artificial intelligence and related fields at the University of Johannesburg. The initiative represents a total investment of about $2.05 million, covering tuition and academic costs over four years.

Officials said the scholarship aligns with Tanzania’s ambition to transition from a resource-based economy to one driven by knowledge, innovation and technology, while better matching higher education outcomes with global labor market demand in automation, data analytics and digital skills.

“Science and technology are essential for national progress,” said Prof. Adolf Mkenda, the minister of education. He said data science and AI are reshaping sectors such as health care, agriculture, business, education and security, and warned that countries that fail to invest risk falling behind.

Before departing for South Africa, the selected students completed a 10-month intensive preparatory boot camp at the Nelson Mandela African Institute of Science and Technology. The program focused on advanced mathematics, computing and academic readiness. In addition, 34 more students are expected to pursue science and technology studies in Ireland at universities with strong academic and industry links.

Dr. Amos Nungu, director general of the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology, described the scholarship as a long-term national investment rather than simple financial assistance. He said the goal is to develop a pipeline of globally competitive experts who can support Tanzania’s technological and industrial growth.

Beyond classroom learning, students will gain hands-on exposure through industry-linked projects in South Africa, giving them practical experience in data-driven innovation. Scholarship recipients said they plan to apply their skills to national development priorities, including Tanzania’s Vision 2050 economic transformation agenda.

Analysts said programs such as the Samia Scholarship DS/AI+ could strengthen Tanzania’s ability to compete in digital and high-tech sectors, reduce reliance on foreign expertise and deepen the country’s participation in the global knowledge economy.

The Samia Scholarship DS/AI+ program is a government-funded initiative focused on building national capacity in data science, artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies. The current cohort includes 16 students studying in South Africa, with additional scholars set to continue their education in Ireland under related science and technology programs.