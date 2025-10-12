StarOil Ghana Launches AI Smart Lab and Community Projects to Empower Youth and Drive Innovation

Energy company StarOil Ghana Limited has announced a nationwide community development initiative aimed at expanding access to education, technology, healthcare, clean water, and youth empowerment. The company’s first project under the plan — an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Smart Lab in Bleamezado, Anloga Municipality — marks a major step toward integrating AI education into local communities.

The new facility, the first of its kind in the Volta and Oti Regions, is designed to equip students and young people with essential digital and AI skills needed for the modern economy. StarOil said similar facilities are planned for other underserved communities across Ghana.

Chairman Urges Youth to Embrace Technology

Torgbui Xornametor I (Vincent Kwamitse Kaledzi), Chairman of StarOil, urged Ghanaian youth to view technology as a tool for empowerment, not distraction.

“Our young people must see technology as a tool for change, not a distraction,” he said. “The world is evolving fast, and Artificial Intelligence is shaping the future of work. This facility will help them acquire the right knowledge and direction.”

He revealed that the AI Smart Lab was built in memory of his late brother, Dr. Leonard Yao Kaledzi, who founded Bleamezado’s first basic school. The project, he said, continues his brother’s legacy of promoting education and opportunity for future generations.

Torgbui Xornametor I added that StarOil’s broader development projects — from health centres and clean water systems to youth initiatives — reflect the company’s long-term vision to uplift marginalized communities.

“We are committed to giving back to society. This is just the beginning; StarOil will continue to invest in people, because real progress begins with empowered citizens,” he said.

CEO Highlights Focus on AI and Innovation

Philip Kwame Tieku, CEO of StarOil, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting education, technology, and innovation as part of Ghana’s future growth strategy.

“The youth are the future leaders, and they must be well equipped with the skills and knowledge to shape that future,” he said.

He noted that AI is transforming global economies and urged Ghana to adapt quickly to remain competitive.

“The pace of change in Artificial Intelligence is revolutionary. Ghana’s education system must catch up with this global shift. Through initiatives like this, we are helping to bridge that gap,” Mr. Tieku stated.

StarOil plans to expand the initiative by building AI Smart Labs in every district nationwide, offering students hands-on experience with emerging technologies.

“StarOil currently operates over 250 stations across Ghana, but our greatest investment is in people,” he added. “We are committed to creating similar learning facilities across the country to expose students to innovation.”

Education Leaders Applaud the Initiative

Francis Agbemadi, Volta Regional Director of Education, praised StarOil and its technology partner Coral Reef Innovation Africa for advancing digital learning opportunities.

“This project will greatly improve access to digital skills and prepare our students for the modern world. I urge the youth to take advantage of it and study hard,” he said.

A Brighter Future for Bleamezado

For residents of Bleamezado, the commissioning of the AI Smart Lab represents a transformative milestone — bringing digital literacy, technological empowerment, and future-oriented education to a once-overlooked community.

With StarOil’s ongoing investment in AI-driven education and social impact, Ghana’s youth are set to gain the tools and confidence needed to participate in — and shape — the country’s emerging digital economy.