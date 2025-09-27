Standard Bank Hackathon Showcases Generative AI Solutions Across Africa

Standard Bank put generative AI in the spotlight at its Kuunda Disrupt Hackathon in Johannesburg, where 244 participants from across Africa developed AI-driven solutions for the financial sector.

Over three days, teams worked on projects focused on client experience, operational efficiency, risk management and financial inclusion. Winners included a South African-designed AI system to prioritize leads for insurance and asset management, a Zambian-built AI deep search engine for sales, a Ghanaian AI-enabled CRM tool, and a Botswana-developed secure OTP solution.

“It’s not just about solving problems,” said Jorg Fischer, Standard Bank Group CIO. “It’s about embedding a mindset where AI becomes a natural tool for innovation.”

The event follows a student-focused hackathon held earlier this year in KwaZulu-Natal, where learners from 21 schools designed AI-based solutions for their communities. Their projects will be showcased at a STEAM graduation event on Nov. 21, 2025.