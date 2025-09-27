Close Menu
Sunday, September 28, 2025 - 10:33:25
Incubators & Accelerators

Standard Bank Hackathon Showcases Generative AI Solutions Across Africa

1 Min Read
Standard Bank put generative AI in the spotlight at its Kuunda Disrupt Hackathon in Johannesburg, where 244 participants from across Africa developed AI-driven solutions for the financial sector.

Over three days, teams worked on projects focused on client experience, operational efficiency, risk management and financial inclusion. Winners included a South African-designed AI system to prioritize leads for insurance and asset management, a Zambian-built AI deep search engine for sales, a Ghanaian AI-enabled CRM tool, and a Botswana-developed secure OTP solution.

“It’s not just about solving problems,” said Jorg Fischer, Standard Bank Group CIO. “It’s about embedding a mindset where AI becomes a natural tool for innovation.”

The event follows a student-focused hackathon held earlier this year in KwaZulu-Natal, where learners from 21 schools designed AI-based solutions for their communities. Their projects will be showcased at a STEAM graduation event on Nov. 21, 2025.

ARTICLES

