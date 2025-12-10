South African Tourism Launches Siyanda AI Tool for North American Travelers

South African Tourism has partnered with US-based digital media company Matador Network to launch Siyanda, an artificial intelligence travel chatbot designed to help North American visitors plan trips to South Africa.

Built on Matador Network’s GuideGeek platform, Siyanda supports travelers researching visits to South Africa by providing answers to destination questions in real time. Users can plan itineraries or request information on safaris, hiking, restaurants, historical sites and other activities. Responses draw from South African Tourism data and travel information integrations from GuideGeek.

GuideGeek is an AI-powered travel assistant that uses large travel data sources to give travelers quick, conversational answers to itinerary questions worldwide. It can be accessed through social media channels, websites or embedded as a custom assistant for tourism boards.

“The name Siyanda is from Xhosa, one of South Africa’s 11 official languages, and means we are growing or increasing,” said Darryl Erasmus, CEO of South African Tourism.

“The US became South Africa’s largest overseas market in 2024, and we have built a strong bond with American travelers. That momentum has continued into 2025 and Siyanda enables us to grow that connection by reaching travelers who are now using AI alongside traditional channels to research and book trips. We are proud of our New York-based team’s innovation and dedication to keeping South Africa top of mind for North American travelers seeking immersive, authentic experiences,” Erasmus said.

South African Tourism is the national agency responsible for promoting the country for leisure and business events.

South Africa is the first African country to launch a custom AI trip-planning tool with GuideGeek. Other countries using the platform include Greece and New Zealand, according to Matador Network.

Siyanda is also available to travel advisors, providing on-demand information about itineraries, activities and local conditions.

“South Africa has a lot of momentum as a destination,” Matador Network CEO Ross Borden said. “With incredible wildlife experiences alongside adventure travel and wine, as well as vibrant cities, it is no surprise it appears on more bucket lists every year. Siyanda helps travelers quickly go from curiosity to planning and booking their ideal trip to a large country full of rich cultural experiences.”

Siyanda is available on the South African Tourism website.