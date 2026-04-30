Code for Africa Opens Applications for 2026 AI for Good Fellowship Supporting Human Rights Defenders

Code for Africa has opened applications for the 2026 AI for Good Fellowship, a program supporting African technologists to apply artificial intelligence in strengthening the work of human rights defender organizations across the continent. The fellowship is offered under the Digitalize Youth consortium.

The program will support six technologists to collaborate with human rights defenders in the Sahel and neighboring regions in West and East Africa, using AI tools to address real-world social and civic challenges. The initiative is open to candidates connected to countries including Senegal, Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Sudan, Ethiopia and Cameroon, among others in the region.

The fellowship is designed to bridge a growing gap between civil society organizations facing challenges around information management, countering harmful narratives and scaling their impact, and the new opportunities AI presents for advocacy, research and public engagement. Selected fellows will work directly with human rights organizations to co-design AI tools including multilingual research assistants, systems for analyzing large datasets, tools for tracking misinformation, and workflow automation solutions to enhance civic engagement.

Applicants must demonstrate strong technical experience in building AI-driven solutions, particularly using large language models, natural language processing or data analytics. They should also have proven experience working on social impact projects, including civic technology, public-interest tools or community-based solutions. Data fluency, design thinking and the ability to prototype and scale in resource-constrained environments are essential, alongside a clear commitment to ethical AI practices including fairness, transparency and inclusivity.

Candidates must be fluent in English, French or Arabic and demonstrate clear ties to African communities. Familiarity with open-source tools and collaboration with civil society or policymakers is considered an added advantage.

Selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend of $500 over a four-month period. They will also gain access to mentorship and technical support from Code for Africa’s TechLab, DataLab and AI Sandbox, alongside guidance from global experts, civil society leaders and policymakers. Participants will collaborate with regional networks working in climate resilience, public health and digital rights, with opportunities to test and scale solutions in real-world contexts. Fellows will produce deliverables including AI prototypes, research briefs and scalable intervention plans, with the opportunity to present their work to local and global audiences.

Applications can be submitted at https://opportunities.codeforafrica.org/2026/04/14/call-for-applications-ai-for-good-fellowship-2/