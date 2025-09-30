South African startup AIRE uses AI to transform real estate across Africa and the Middle East

South African startup AIRE, short for “Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate,” is using advanced technology and local expertise to modernize the property sector across Africa and the Middle East.

Founded in 2023 by real estate consultants and tech innovators, the company aims to close the gap between traditional advisory services and AI-powered solutions. AIRE operates four service lines:

AIRE Software , an AI tool that delivers feasibility and Highest and Best Use studies within five days, helping developers and investors make faster, data-driven site and project decisions.

, an AI tool that delivers feasibility and Highest and Best Use studies within five days, helping developers and investors make faster, data-driven site and project decisions. AIRE Consulting , which provides advisory services including market research, financial modeling, planning support, and portfolio strategy.

, which provides advisory services including market research, financial modeling, planning support, and portfolio strategy. AIRE Valuations , offering independent, standards-compliant valuations based on market data and local knowledge to support reporting, lending, transactions, and insurance.

, offering independent, standards-compliant valuations based on market data and local knowledge to support reporting, lending, transactions, and insurance. AIRE Hospitality, which advises developers and operators on branded residences, hotel concepts, and operator selection.

CEO Simon Ardonceau told Disrupt Africa that traditional feasibility and highest-and-best-use studies often take four to six weeks, delaying critical investment decisions, while reliable market intelligence is limited in many African and Middle Eastern cities. AIRE’s proprietary software, he said, combines big data, AI, and automation to deliver comprehensive feasibility studies across all major asset classes in just five days.

“This means faster decisions, lower costs, and local relevance that traditional firms and global players cannot easily match,” Ardonceau said.

AIRE, which is privately owned and funded, has rolled out its software in Nairobi, Morocco, and Mauritius, with expansion underway in Senegal, Ivory Coast, and soon the Middle East. Its consulting and valuation divisions have secured repeat mandates from developers, institutional investors, and operators across the region.

“Many clients are now adopting AIRE Software as a faster, more cost-effective alternative to traditional feasibility and highest-and-best-use studies,” Ardonceau said.

The company generates revenue through fees for AI-driven feasibility studies, consulting projects, valuation assignments, and hospitality advisory engagements. Ardonceau said consulting, hospitality, and valuations provide a strong foundation of recurring business while software growth accelerates.

“Overall, the combined strength of our four service lines is helping us build long-term partnerships and expand into new high-growth markets,” he said.