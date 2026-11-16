South African Music Rights Bodies to Host AI and Copyright Conference in Johannesburg

South African music rights organisations CAPASSO and SAMPRA, together with the Academy of Sound Engineering, will host a conference in Johannesburg on 19 November on how AI is affecting African music — focusing on copyright, creators’ rights and regulation.

The AI in Music Conference takes place at M1 Studios, SABC Radio Park, in Auckland Park. It will bring together musicians, publishers, collecting societies, educators, lawyers, technology companies and government representatives, with delegates from Botswana, Lesotho, Mauritius, eSwatini and Zimbabwe alongside international guests.

Sessions will examine how generative AI affects ownership of and payment for musical works, how to distinguish human-made from AI-generated music, and how copyright law can adapt.

Protecting creators — and new revenue

“As we embrace the opportunities, growth and innovation that AI gives our creators… it is essential that the protection of their rights remain the centre of the conversation,” said CAPASSO chief executive Jotam Matariro, who called for laws ensuring fair pay when AI platforms use creators’ work.

SAMPRA CEO Pfanani Lishivha said AI must be guided by “fairness, transparency, and equitable remuneration.”

Advocate Nick Matzukis, director of the Academy of Sound Engineering, argued that licensing could turn AI into a new royalty stream. “With the right strategies and policies, the presence of AI in the African music industry could go from being one of our greatest threats, to being the greatest opportunity we have encountered in recent decades,” he said. “Copyright and contracts have never been more important.”

Other speakers include Dr Ralf Weigand, supervisory board chair of German collecting society GEMA, and Paradise Worldwide CEO Ralf Boege.