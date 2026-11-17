The Caine Prize for African Writing has confirmed Zimbabwean writer Simbarashe Kundizeza as winner of its £10,000 award after an investigation found no evidence that he used generative AI to write his story.

“From our detailed investigation, we feel the evidence is clear: The Blue Fighter was human written,” said Ellah Wakatama, chair of the prize’s board of trustees.

What prompted the review

The investigation followed an article in US magazine The Atlantic by journalist Vauhini Vara, which said the AI-detection tool Pangram had classified Kundizeza’s story as entirely AI-generated. Kundizeza denied the claim, and the article caused an uproar on social media, where some African writers suggested such accusations are aimed disproportionately at non-white authors.

Vara told the BBC that every previous Caine Prize-winning story she had tested with Pangram came out as “100% human.”

How the prize investigated

Wakatama said the prize took “a human-centred approach,” interviewing Kundizeza, the 2026 judges and The Shallow Tales Review, which first published the story. The review also included independent metadata analysis of the author’s drafts by a cybersecurity and digital-forensics investigator.

Kundizeza had told the BBC the story — about a boy whose family falls on hard times — was inspired by a poem by South African poet Vangile Gantsho about her father’s obsession with building fish tanks, woven with fictionalised details from his own life around 2002, when Zimbabwe’s economic troubles began.

A wider row

The case is one of several this year. The Commonwealth Short Story Prize went to Trinidadian writer Jamir Nazir despite AI allegations, and Haitian-Canadian author Thélyson Orélien withdrew from France’s Goncourt prize over claims he used AI for his debut novel, which he denies.