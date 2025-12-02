South African Law Firm Launches SMARTAI IP Portal to Help Businesses Manage AI Risks

Artificial intelligence adoption is accelerating across industries, but South African legal experts warn that without clear policies and oversight, businesses face mounting risks — including the loss of intellectual property, exposure to infringement claims, and potential reputational harm.

“As artificial intelligence transforms industries at an unprecedented pace, businesses face new and complex risks, from intellectual property exposure to governance gaps,” South African law firm Adams & Adams said in a statement announcing its new SMARTAI IP Portal.

The firm has launched the digital platform and advisory service to help companies assess and manage the legal and governance challenges posed by AI. Darren Olivier, lead partner in the firm’s AI IP advisory team, said the tool is the first of its kind in the region.

“The SMARTAI IP Portal is the first of its kind, offering organizations a practical way to measure their AI readiness and take action,” Olivier said. The platform is designed to help businesses proactively identify vulnerabilities, ensure compliance, and protect intellectual property as AI becomes embedded in daily operations.

“Our mission is to empower African businesses to thrive in the age of AI, with legal frameworks and practical solutions that keep pace with technology,” Olivier said. Partner Lita Miti-Qamata added that the platform represents “a proactive step towards safeguarding innovation and building resilient organizations.”

How the SMARTAI IP Portal Works

• AI IP Readiness Test and Scorecard: An online assessment that evaluates an organization’s exposure and preparedness across key governance areas.

• Tailored Advisory Services: Six expert-led services aimed at improving readiness scores, beginning with high-risk areas and offering bespoke combinations based on each company’s needs.

• Education and Resources: Practical guides and reference materials to support informed decision-making and the adoption of best practices.

• Bi-monthly Newsletter: Sector-specific insights, regulatory updates, and actionable takeaways delivered every two months.

Adams & Adams said the portal is intended to help organizations keep pace with AI’s rapid evolution while safeguarding innovation and strengthening internal governance.