South African Healthcare Professionals Show World-Leading Confidence In AI’s Impact On Patient Care

South African healthcare professionals are more confident in artificial intelligence than their global peers, with 91% believing AI and predictive analytics will reduce hospital admissions compared to the global average of 75%. This optimism positions South Africa as a potential leader in adopting AI-driven healthcare solutions across diverse settings, from major hospitals to rural clinics.

The insight comes from the Philips Future Health Index 2025, which surveyed nearly 2,000 healthcare workers and 16,000 patients in 16 countries. The findings show strong trust in AI’s ability to transform healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes.

Key findings from South Africa include:

of clinicians believe AI will save lives through earlier intervention 86% believe AI will reduce emergency procedures

Romulen Pillay, Managing Director of Philips Southern Africa, said the country’s clinical confidence and diverse health landscape create an opportunity for South Africa to become a model for AI-enabled care.

Yet the report also highlights urgent challenges. Long waits remain a major barrier to care:

One in three patients experience delays securing appointments
Seven in ten face long waits to see specialists

One third say delays worsened their condition
22% required hospitalisation due to late treatment

With clinicians reporting that AI can free up time and expand capacity, accelerated adoption could help reduce these delays and improve outcomes.

As South Africa pushes toward a more digitally enabled health system, the report suggests that both the medical workforce and patient community see AI as a catalyst for faster care, better access, and life-saving intervention — if deployed responsibly and at scale.