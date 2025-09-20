Close Menu
Subscribe to our Newsletter:

How AI, innovation and technology are transforming the way Africans live, work and play.

Subscribe

Sunday, September 21, 2025 - 09:52:30
Overcast clouds Ashburn, United States | 19°C | Overcast clouds
Subscribe
Industry Applications

South Africa to Unveil AI-Powered Electronic Travel Authorisation System

1 Min Read
airport

South Africa will introduce its new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system at the Tourism Business Council’s Leadership Conference on Sept. 18, Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber announced.

The ETA, still under development, is designed to digitise and automate visa applications using advanced machine learning. Officials say the system will reduce inefficiencies, curb fraud and corruption, and strengthen national security.

By streamlining travel authorisations, the project is also expected to boost South Africa’s appeal as a destination for international tourists and investors. The conference presentation will mark a milestone in the rollout and signal government’s push to modernise services with technology.

Share.

Related Posts

CORPORATE

SUBSCRIBE
iAfrica logo dark

ARTICLES

© 2018 - 2025 | iAFRICA powered by Africa.com LLC. All rights reserved