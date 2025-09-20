South Africa to Unveil AI-Powered Electronic Travel Authorisation System

South Africa will introduce its new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system at the Tourism Business Council’s Leadership Conference on Sept. 18, Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber announced.

The ETA, still under development, is designed to digitise and automate visa applications using advanced machine learning. Officials say the system will reduce inefficiencies, curb fraud and corruption, and strengthen national security.

By streamlining travel authorisations, the project is also expected to boost South Africa’s appeal as a destination for international tourists and investors. The conference presentation will mark a milestone in the rollout and signal government’s push to modernise services with technology.