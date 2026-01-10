South Africa Leads Africa’s AI Adoption as Kenya, Nigeria and Others Accelerate Use

Africa is accelerating its adoption of artificial intelligence, with South Africa emerging as the continent’s leading AI market while several other countries rapidly narrow the gap by applying AI across critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, finance and education.

By 2025, South Africa’s combination of relatively strong digital infrastructure, evolving policy frameworks and private-sector innovation has positioned it as a regional AI leader. Countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, Rwanda and Egypt are also expanding AI use, leveraging local strengths and sector-specific strategies to drive adoption.

South Africa continues to set the pace. Internet penetration reached 74.7% in 2024, supported by local cloud infrastructure and regulatory frameworks such as the Protection of Personal Information Act and the Cybercrimes Act. The country’s Internet of Things market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow significantly by 2030. By mid-2025, the public sector had deployed at least 23 AI tools across healthcare, public safety and conservation, while private industries such as finance, mining and agriculture continued to invest heavily in AI-driven solutions.

AI is playing a growing role in addressing healthcare shortages, expanding financial inclusion and improving agricultural productivity. In public safety and conservation, AI-powered surveillance and drone technologies are being used to support law enforcement and combat wildlife poaching. Under moderate adoption scenarios, AI and related technologies could contribute between R1 trillion and R1.4 trillion to South Africa’s gross domestic product by 2030.

Kenya stands out for its grassroots-driven AI adoption. By July 2025, 42.1% of Kenyan internet users aged 16 and older were using ChatGPT, far exceeding adoption levels in other major African economies. High smartphone penetration and widespread mobile internet access have enabled individuals, small businesses and startups to integrate AI into daily activities. AI tools are increasingly used in education, healthcare, agriculture and financial services, reinforcing Kenya’s reputation as a bottom-up innovation hub.

Morocco is focusing AI adoption on enterprise and government use cases, particularly in banking, telecommunications, retail and insurance. Supported by a cloud-first strategy, Moroccan institutions are moving beyond experimentation toward workflow transformation, although fragmented data and limited analytics tools remain challenges.

Rwanda has prioritized AI readiness at the policy level. While generative AI adoption among the population remains relatively low, the country ranks among Africa’s leaders in government preparedness. Rwanda’s National AI Policy emphasizes data, skills development, ethical AI and infrastructure, with targeted initiatives in agriculture, health, education, energy and the public sector. The government aims to position the country as a center for AI governance and applied research.

Nigeria’s AI adoption is expanding steadily, driven largely by mobile-based and open-source solutions. By mid-2025, about 9.3% of the working-age population had adopted AI tools. Financial services lead adoption, with banks and fintech companies deploying AI for credit assessment, fraud detection and customer service. The country hosts more than 120 AI-focused startups, supported by initiatives such as the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and the Three Million Technical Talent program, although challenges such as high compute costs and talent shortages persist.

Egypt remains one of Africa’s largest technology hubs, with AI adoption concentrated in corporate and enterprise settings. Banking and telecommunications are the most advanced sectors, using AI to improve risk management, customer operations and marketing. National AI strategies and digital skills programs underpin Egypt’s approach, though broader grassroots adoption remains limited.

Across the continent, AI growth is constrained by uneven infrastructure, limited access to computing power and low levels of venture capital. African startups attract a small share of global AI investment, and access to high-performance computing remains scarce. In response, lightweight and mobile-friendly “small AI” solutions are gaining traction, enabling practical applications in low-resource environments.

Despite these challenges, the economic potential is substantial. By 2030, AI could contribute as much as $2.9 trillion to Africa’s economy, according to estimates cited in regional analyses. Policymakers and industry leaders increasingly emphasize the need to strengthen connectivity, computing capacity, local data and digital skills to ensure inclusive and sustainable AI growth.

While South Africa currently leads in AI adoption, developments across Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, Rwanda and Egypt underscore a broader continental shift toward integrating artificial intelligence into everyday economic and social systems.