South Africa Among Fastest Adopters of Generative AI, OECD and Cisco Study Finds

New research from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and Cisco shows South Africa is among the world’s fastest adopters of generative artificial intelligence, with 45.4 percent of adults using the technology. The study also highlights generational differences and well-being concerns.

According to the research, young adults globally are heavy digital consumers, with those under 35 showing the highest levels of social media use, device reliance and generative AI adoption. Emerging economies such as India, Brazil and Mexico lead global AI usage with strong trust and acceptance. South Africa shows similarly high confidence. More than three-quarters of respondents say AI is useful, reflecting an optimistic and curious attitude toward technological change.

These markets also report the highest levels of recreational screen time, greater dependence on digital-only social interaction and more noticeable emotional highs and lows linked to technology use. South Africa mirrors this pattern, with a large share of respondents spending more than five hours a day on recreational screen time, a level associated globally with reduced life satisfaction.

At the same time, many South Africans say digital tools help them stay socially connected.

“Empowering emerging economies with AI skills is not just about technology. It is about unlocking the potential of every individual to shape their future,” said Guy Diedrich, senior vice president and global innovation officer at Cisco. “When technology, people and purpose come together, we create the conditions for resilient, healthy and thriving communities everywhere.”

Generational adoption splits are significant. Younger adults worldwide report that most or all of their social interaction takes place online, and they express higher confidence in AI’s usefulness. More than 50 percent of under-35s actively use AI, more than 75 percent say it is useful and nearly half of 26- to 35-year-olds have completed some form of training.

In contrast, adults over 45 are less likely to view AI as useful and more than half do not use it at all. Among respondents over 55, many say they do not know whether they trust AI, suggesting a lack of familiarity rather than rejection.

South Africa reflects these patterns, with younger respondents showing the strongest levels of adoption and older adults expressing more uncertainty. Across all age groups, South Africans expect meaningful changes in the workplace as AI shapes future jobs.

“A key measure of AI’s success should not be speed of adoption, but whether people across all ages, skill levels and geographies can use AI to genuinely improve their lives,” Diedrich said. “That way we can ensure Generation AI truly includes everyone.”

The report calls for coordinated action to close digital skills gaps, improve digital literacy at every age and prioritize well-being alongside innovation. For South Africa, where enthusiasm for AI is high but well-being considerations require greater focus, a balanced digital development approach will be essential to ensure equitable access and long-term positive impact.