Somalia, Saudi Arabia Sign Pact on AI and Space Technology

Somalia and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement in Riyadh to cooperate on regulating artificial intelligence and space technology.

The deal was concluded during the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR-25) by Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, head of Somalia’s National Communications Authority, and Haitham Al-Ohaly, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission.

Officials said the partnership will promote regulatory cooperation, knowledge sharing, and frameworks for responsible growth in AI and space sectors. The two nations also plan to explore infrastructure sharing and broader digital collaboration.

The GSR-25, co-hosted by the International Telecommunication Union and Saudi Arabia, brought together representatives from more than 190 countries to address global digital challenges.