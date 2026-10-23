SoleCrypt Plans 40MW Solar-Powered AI Campus in Bizerte, Tunisia

London-based SoleCrypt has announced plans for a 40MW AI campus in Bizerte, Tunisia, powered by solar energy and targeting operations in 2028.

The company unveiled the SoleCrypt AI Campus at NVIDIA GTC Berlin. Its first phase will deliver 7MW, built around NVIDIA’s HGX Rubin NVL8 platform with up to 1,728 GPUs.

SoleCrypt described the campus as a significant step toward sovereign AI infrastructure in North Africa. No investment figure was disclosed.

Solar from the desert, cables from the sea

The campus will be backed by a dedicated 60MW solar and battery storage project in Tozeur, in Tunisia’s southern desert, which will also feed the national grid.

Bizerte’s appeal is connectivity. The site sits 3.6km by routed fibre from the Medusa subsea cable, which SoleCrypt says enables latency to Europe of under 10 milliseconds.

Partners named

Hosted.AI, Meinhardt, Maerifa Solutions, Supermicro, Schneider Electric and Sterling & Wilson Data Center have been named as partners for the facility.

SoleCrypt and Schneider Electric signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this year to study and co-develop data centres in Tunisia. Under that deal, SoleCrypt provides sites with grid connections and low-latency links to Europe, while Schneider acts as technology adviser — supplying AI data centre reference architectures co-developed with NVIDIA, electrification, power systems, liquid cooling and infrastructure management software.

At the time of that agreement in February, co-founder and chief executive Amir Ben Gacem said: “Our project positions Tunisia as a true digital bridge between Africa and Europe, serving industrial players, fintechs, and artificial intelligence laboratories. We want to work with Schneider Electric to transform Tunisia into a Mediterranean super hub for sustainable digital infrastructure.”