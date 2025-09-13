Senegal, ITU Deepen Cooperation on Digital Governance

Senegal’s Telecommunications and Posts Regulatory Authority (ARTP) strengthened ties with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) during the World Regulatory Symposium in Saudi Arabia.

ARTP Director General Dahirou Thiam met with ITU Secretary General Doreen Bogdan-Martin to discuss collaboration on Senegal’s new strategic plan, which will address co-regulation, data governance, AI oversight, non-terrestrial networks, and climate change. The plan aligns with Senegal’s 2050 vision and Technological New Deal.

Bogdan-Martin welcomed the initiative and signaled interest in visiting Senegal, a longtime ITU Council member and host of the organization’s West Africa regional office.

The engagement underscores Senegal’s commitment to digital governance and the role of technology in driving socio-economic development.