Seacom Unveils Seacom 2.0 Subsea Cable to Power Africa’s AI Future

Seacom has launched Seacom 2.0, a new subsea cable system designed to strengthen Africa’s role in the global digital economy and meet growing demand for AI, cloud and real-time data services.

The company first connected countries along the Indian Ocean 16 years ago, cutting internet costs by 300% and fueling growth in fintech, cloud services and tech ecosystems. With 2.9 billion people across 33 nations, the region is now poised for another leap forward.

Seacom 2.0 introduces a 48-fiber-pair architecture engineered for high-capacity, low-latency AI workloads. Landing stations will double as AI communication nodes, linking sovereign African infrastructure to global data hubs. Diversified routes and carrier-neutral landing points aim to reduce risks exposed by recent cable disruptions.

The system is expected to boost GDP, support smart infrastructure and empower small businesses by lowering barriers to enterprise-grade connectivity. It will also open new pathways for landlocked regions in the SADC and East African markets.

“Seacom 2.0 is more than a cable, it’s the foundation of a shared AI-driven future,” said Alpheus Mangale, Seacom group CEO.