Salesforce CEO Confirms Agentic AI Cut 4,000 Jobs — Despite Assurances It Wouldn’t Replace Humans

Salesforce’s CEO Marc Benioff has admitted that the company’s agentic AI software, Agentforce, directly enabled the reduction of 4,000 human support roles, despite the company’s repeated assurances that the technology was designed to assist employees, not replace them.

Speaking on The Logan Bartlett Show entrepreneurship podcast, Benioff revealed that the company shrank its support workforce from 9,000 to 5,000 employees after integrating the AI-driven platform earlier this year.

“Our agentic AI matched human support employees in the number of calls handled — about 1.5 million each — with similar customer satisfaction scores,” Benioff said.

“I was able to rebalance my headcount on support. I reduced it from 9,000 heads to about 5,000 because I need less heads.”

Agentforce: Salesforce’s Agentic AI Engine

Salesforce launched Agentforce in early 2025, promoting it as a workforce-assisting AI tool rather than a job-cutting automation system. However, the efficiency gains quickly reshaped the company’s operations:

AI now handles millions of support requests at parity with humans.

at parity with humans. Customer satisfaction (C-Sat) scores remain unchanged , despite reduced human involvement.

, despite reduced human involvement. The company has stopped backfilling vacant support engineer roles.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Salesforce defended the changes:

“Because of the benefits and efficiencies of Agentforce, we’ve seen the number of support cases we handle decline, and we no longer need to actively backfill support engineer roles.”

What Happened to the Workers?

Salesforce says it “successfully redeployed hundreds of employees” into areas such as:

Professional services

Sales

Customer success

However, the company declined to specify what happened to the thousands of other workers affected by the AI-driven restructuring. Salesforce currently employs 76,453 people worldwide, according to its January 2025 filings.

Impact in South Africa: Absa Bank’s AI Advisor

In June, Salesforce South Africa announced that Absa Bank had integrated Agentforce to power its AI-driven financial advisory system.

According to Lindelani Ramukumba, Absa’s Relationship Banking Technology Chief:

“The AI agent engages conversationally with clients, assessing their needs and providing tailored product recommendations. It can help customers apply for loans, open investment accounts, and make international payments.”

Bigger Picture: AI’s Growing Role in Workforce Restructuring

Salesforce joins a growing list of global firms using agentic AI to automate customer-facing roles. The technology’s ability to match human productivity at scale is accelerating workforce transformations across industries:

Companies are reducing support headcounts while maintaining service quality.

while maintaining service quality. AI-driven advisors are reshaping banking, finance, and customer experience .

. The pressure is mounting for businesses to reskill workers displaced by automation.

Benioff framed the shift as a “rebalancing”, but the admission highlights an emerging tension between corporate assurances and the real-world impact of AI adoption on employment.