Rwanda Partners With Oracle to Expand Nationwide Digital Skills Training

Rwanda has signed a strategic agreement with Oracle to launch a nationwide digital skills development programme aimed at strengthening the country’s workforce in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and database technologies.

The partnership, formalized through a memorandum of understanding between Rwanda’s Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology and Innovation and Oracle, will provide access to industry-recognized training through Oracle Academy and Oracle University.

Officials said the initiative aligns with Rwanda’s Vision 2050 development agenda and its National Digital Talent Policy, which aim to build a digitally skilled workforce capable of competing globally.

Under the programme, educators in universities, colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, along with students and other citizens, will gain access to training designed to meet international workforce standards.

The initiative is structured as a comprehensive learning pathway, from classroom instruction to ongoing professional development. Oracle Academy will support educators with updated curricula, cloud technologies, Oracle APEX tools, software access and professional development resources.

Oracle University will complement this by offering structured professional training and foundational certifications through a co-branded e-learning portal.

MINICT and Oracle said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to nurturing a future-ready workforce and accelerating Rwanda’s digital transformation.