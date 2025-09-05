Rwanda Launches Landmark Day of AI Program to Transform Education

In a groundbreaking step toward preparing the next generation for an AI-driven future, the Day of AI Rwanda program was launched in partnership with the Rwanda Ministry of Education and the Rwanda Education Board (REB). The initiative focuses on equipping educators with the knowledge and tools to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the country’s existing ICT curriculum, enabling students to both use AI and critically evaluate its impact on society.

Building AI Literacy Through Education

The program trains teachers on incorporating AI concepts into classroom lessons while emphasizing ethical decision-making, responsible use, and problem-solving. Developed by MIT researchers in collaboration with K-12 educators, the Day of AI curriculum is freely available and used in more than 170 countries.

The Rwandan rollout represents the largest coordinated national deployment of the program in Africa so far, with newly trained master educators returning to their districts to share knowledge and scale the initiative nationwide.

“This was one of the most impactful, hopeful experiences I’ve had in this work,” said Dr. Randi Williams, a key partner in the program. “The enthusiasm, curiosity, and leadership shown by these educators was inspiring. Together, we’re planting the seeds of a generation that will understand, build, and lead with AI.”

Leadership and Strategic Vision

Dr. Williams praised Rwanda’s visionary commitment to AI readiness, crediting the leadership of Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana and the REB team, alongside the Ibrahim El Hefni Technical Training Foundation, which provided critical support for the initiative.

Professor Cynthia Breazeal, Director of the MIT RAISE Initiative, described the program’s launch as a model for other nations:

“The launch of Day of AI Rwanda is not only a powerful moment for us, but also a blueprint for how countries can prioritize AI readiness in education with both vision and urgency.”

Reflections from Rwandan Education Leaders

At the program’s closing ceremony, Rwandan education leaders emphasized the country’s ambition to integrate AI into all levels of schooling.

Eden Mamo, speaking on behalf of Minister Nsengimana, highlighted how the initiative aligns with Rwanda’s Vision 2050, which seeks to build a knowledge-based economy powered by innovation:

“This moment places education at the very heart of Rwanda’s AI journey. Our youth must not only use AI but build it, question it, and improve it. This initiative shows Rwanda has chosen to ride the AI wave consciously and ethically.”

Dr. Diane Segati, Director of ICT at REB, echoed this vision:

“We want AI to be used in all schools, by all students, and by all teachers. When we first introduced ICT, we started small. Now, we’ve integrated ICT into education, and we are moving to the next level with AI. We are grateful to MIT RAISE, Day of AI, and Dr. Randi for their support and collaboration.”

Shaping Rwanda’s Digital Future

The Day of AI Rwanda program marks a milestone in the nation’s digital transformation strategy, ensuring that Rwandan students and educators are not only consumers of AI technologies but also innovators shaping their future. With master educators leading localized training and the integration of AI into ICT programs, Rwanda is positioning itself as a continental leader in AI literacy, education reform, and future-ready skills development.