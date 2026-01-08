Reliance-Backed Retail Tech Firm Fynd Enters South Africa With Surtee Group Partnership

AI-native retail technology platform Fynd has entered the South African market, marking its first expansion into Africa. The move is anchored by the onboarding of Surtee Group as Fynd’s first strategic customer in the region.

Fynd is backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and provides unified, AI-driven commerce infrastructure for retailers. Its South African launch comes as established brands accelerate digital transformation to meet shifting consumer expectations and rapid growth in online shopping.

South Africa’s online retail market is projected to exceed R130 billion, or about $7.48 billion, in 2025, accounting for nearly 10% of total retail sales. That represents almost four times the market’s size in 2020. According to Statista, the number of e-commerce users in the country is expected to reach 11.7 million in 2025 and grow to 21.5 million by 2029, driven by rising internet penetration, mobile-first shopping behavior and increased trust in digital platforms.

“South Africa’s retail landscape is evolving fast,” said Ronak Modi, chief business officer for global markets at Fynd. He said consumers increasingly expect seamless and personalized experiences across channels, requiring retailers to adopt more agile and intelligent infrastructure.

Surtee Group operates 94 boutiques and two e-commerce sites, including multi-brand stores under Levisons and mono-brand boutiques representing international luxury and fashion labels. As part of the partnership, the group will deploy Fynd’s unified commerce stack, including storefronts, an order management system, a warehouse management system and clienteling tools. The technology is designed to connect in-store and online operations, improve inventory visibility and support the launch of brand-specific e-commerce storefronts.

Despite strong growth in e-commerce, offline sales continue to account for most retail revenue in South Africa. Fynd’s platform is intended to bridge online and offline channels by enabling retailers to bring in-store inventory online, support ship-from-store capabilities and improve margins and sell-through rates. Clienteling tools are also expected to help in-store teams deliver more personalized and connected customer experiences.

Fynd’s AI-native platform integrates real-time stock visibility, ship-from-store functionality, dark store orchestration and intelligent customer engagement within a single system, addressing growing demand for unified retail infrastructure.

A Surtee Group spokesperson said the retailer was seeking a partner that understood both the technical and strategic aspects of unified commerce. The spokesperson said Fynd’s scalability, consultative approach and experience with global fashion brands aligned closely with the group’s portfolio.

Having already scaled its platform across India, the Gulf Cooperation Council and Southeast Asia, Fynd’s entry into South Africa adds Africa to its growing regional footprint. The company is positioning itself as an enabler of unified commerce adoption in one of the continent’s most dynamic retail markets.