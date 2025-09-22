Razor Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with Process Automation

Razor Labs (TASE: RZR), a global leader in AI-powered predictive maintenance for heavy industries, has announced a strategic partnership with Process Automation (Pty) Ltd, a well-established provider of industrial instrumentation and automation systems. As Razor Labs’ official partner and system integrator in Africa, Process Automation will support the rollout of DataMind AI™, Razor Labs’ flagship AI-based Predictive Maintenance platform, to mines and processing plants across the region.

With over 45 years of experience and a local team of more than 240 employees, Process Automation has become a trusted implementation partner to the mining sector in Southern Africa. The company’s operational presence spans five regional offices and a central manufacturing and service hub in Johannesburg, supported by installations across Africa, Australasia, Europe, and South America.

This partnership represents a significant step in Razor Labs’ Africa expansion strategy pairing cutting-edge artificial intelligence with deep local expertise.

“This partnership extends well beyond deploying technology, it’s about enabling the digital transformation of mining in South Africa,” said Tomer Srulevich, Chief Business Officer at Razor Labs. “Building on Process Automation’s long history of success and our fantastic results to date, I am confident this partnership will drive mutual growth and lasting success. Together with Process Automation, we are equipping South African mining operations with the AI tools they need to move from reactive to proactive and ultimately to autonomous maintenance.”

DataMind AI™ is a next-generation predictive maintenance platform purpose-built for industrial operations. Its AI Sensor Fusion technology combines data from vibration, pressure, temperature, current, oil analysis, and camera systems to provide early warnings, failure root cause diagnostics, and performance insights enabling mines to improve uptime, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance safety.

“We are excited to partner with Razor Labs to bring world-class AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions to our clients,” said Larry Smith, CEO of Process Automation. Process Automation has built its reputation delivering reliable, sustainably accurate process measurement instrumentation solutions that drive efficiency and enhance operational control. This long-standing commitment has earned the trust of many of the largest mining houses in Africa and around the world. Through trusted partnerships, we’ve provided customised solutions that add value to our customers’ operations. Our partnership with Razor Labs is going to add even greater value to our customers by reducing downtime, lowering maintenance costs, and driving improved productivity through a cutting-edge predictive maintenance solution that can step change the our customers operation efficiency..”

Proven Impact in the Field

Across global deployments, DataMind AI™ has consistently delivered measurable improvements in equipment reliability, plant availability, and operational efficiency. Now, together with Process Automation, we are bringing this proven impact directly to the African mining industry, combining PA’s deep local expertise and trusted presence with our cutting-edge AI capabilities. This joint approach ensures mines benefit not only from reduced unplanned downtime, optimized maintenance scheduling, and improved asset longevity, but also from solutions tailored to their unique operational realities, delivering lasting financial and operational gains.

About Process Automation (Pty) Ltd

Process Automation is a trusted leader in customised process measurement and automation solutions, serving the mining industry for over 45 years. As the largest manufacturer and distributor of conveyor belt scales and density gauges in Africa, PA also provides a wide range of process control and automation instrumentation, making it a comprehensive partner for operational efficiency and safety. Over decades, PA has earned a reputation for delivering reliable, accurate solutions that drive productivity and add measurable value. With a global footprint and a proven track record of innovation, PA continues to support mining operations across Africa, Australasia, Europe, and the Americas.

Learn more: https://process-auto.com/