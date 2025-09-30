Phangela Group merges AI and human expertise to combat South Africa’s crime and cybercrime crisis

As South Africa grapples with some of the highest crime and cybercrime rates globally, Phangela Group is reshaping security by combining artificial intelligence with human judgment to deliver faster and more resilient protection.

“Technology gives us speed, scale, and a view across many fronts, but it can’t read intent, prioritize risk in context, or understand subtleties like motive or human behavior. That’s where people come in,” said Peter Kruger, head of business development and growth at Phangela Group.

The company’s integrated security model uses automation and analytics while keeping human expertise central. AI systems analyze large volumes of CCTV and digital data, filtering false alarms and flagging genuine threats. Predictive tools enable proactive deployment of resources, with studies showing AI-driven policing can cut urban crime by as much as 40%. On-site training ensures controllers, officers, and managers are equipped to interpret AI outputs and respond quickly.

“AI doesn’t respond to a threat on its own. It highlights risks. Human judgment then decides what’s really happening and how to act to protect lives, businesses, and communities,” Kruger said.

The urgency of this approach is highlighted by South Africa’s cyber risk profile. The country ranks among the top five worldwide for crime and is a leading target for cyberattacks. In 2024 alone, 17,849 ransomware incidents were recorded. Nearly 97% of South African businesses faced infiltration attempts, with the average data breach costing R53 million and severe cases exceeding R360 million.

Phangela’s cyber division recently intervened in a phishing case involving death threats linked to SIM card fraud. The company neutralized the extortion attempt, protecting 23 potential victims. “Too many businesses and individuals underestimate their exposure,” Kruger warned. “Cybercriminals don’t target you personally, they target broadly. The only question is whether you’re prepared.”

Phangela’s services combine AI-powered monitoring with trained human analysts, cybersecurity support to safeguard networks and data, and awareness campaigns that encourage fraud and phishing victims to speak up so threats can be mapped and neutralized.

“If you’ve been the victim of fraud or phishing, don’t keep quiet. These crimes affect more people than you think. By speaking up, we can connect the dots and prevent others from falling into the same trap. Security today is about collaboration between AI, people, and communities,” Kruger said.