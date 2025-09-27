Peach Payments Launches AI Avatar to Guide Merchants Through Online Retail Report

Pan-African payment gateway Peach Payments has introduced an AI-powered avatar to help merchants navigate the Online Retail in South Africa 2025 report.

Produced by World Wide Worx with Mastercard, Peach Payments and Ask Afrika, the report reflects feedback from 1,400 South African consumers and offers insights to improve online businesses. The avatar uses voice prompts to guide users through the findings.

“We found that while the research is useful, it can be difficult for merchants to apply,” said Yudhvir Ranchod, Peach Payments’ brand marketing director. “This year we wanted to do something different.”

The avatar draws from a pre-loaded database of past World Wide Worx research and ecommerce guidelines, with safeguards to prevent AI “hallucinations.” It provides 24/7 support, with Peach Payments’ sales and support teams available for further assistance.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx, called the tool “an amazing way to help people digest a comprehensive piece of research.”

Peach Payments already uses AI in a text-based support chatbot and plans to expand the avatar to other services.