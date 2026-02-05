Over 60% of South African Public Servants Are Optimistic About AI

Over 60% of public servants in South Africa are optimistic about AI adoption, with the country ranking fourth globally, according to the new Public Sector AI Adoption Index 2026 released today by Public First for the Center for Data Innovation, with sponsorship from Google.

The Public Sector AI Adoption Index is based on a survey of 3,335 public servants across 10 countries—including the United States, UK, Germany, France, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, India, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia (KSA). It evaluates how effectively governments use AI in public services across five dimensions: Enthusiasm, measuring public servants’ enthusiasm for AI; Empowerment, confidence and support to use AI in daily work; Enablement, availability of approved tools and clarity of leadership guidance; Embedding, the integration of AI into everyday work; and Education, their access to training. These measures highlight both areas of progress and persistent barriers to impact.

Figure 1: Index Composite by Country

South Africa sits in the upper-middle tier of the index, with AI adoption driven by optimism and rapid recent uptake. Over half of public servants say they only started using AI tools this year, and 20% have yet to use them. Public sector workers are broadly enthusiastic, with 63% reporting they feel at least somewhat optimistic about AI and more than 50% expecting it to significantly change how their job works. Concerns about AI-driven staff reductions are relatively low, with 54% seeing such cuts as unlikely.

Empowerment and enablement support engagement, with 52% of workers saying their organization has invested in AI tools and broad access to approved systems, reducing reliance on workarounds. Workplace training is widespread, with a majority reporting some form of AI education, and 50% saying tailored training would encourage more frequent use. Despite this momentum, gaps remain in guidance and embedding, meaning adoption often depends on local initiative and cautious experimentation rather than consistent, system-wide practice.

“Many governments have ambitious plans for AI in the public sector, but some are creating better conditions for real‑world use than others,” said Rachel Wolf, CEO of Public First. “Our research shows who is succeeding and where improvement is needed. This matters because effective AI enables better public services, stronger outcomes for citizens, and more resilient public institutions.”

Globally, public sector AI adoption is accelerating. Nearly three-quarters of public servants report using AI, with 74% adopting it in the past year. Eighty percent report feeling empowered by AI in their daily roles, particularly in countries with clear guidance and leadership support. Still, only 18% believe their governments are using AI very effectively, pointing to significant room for improvement.

Figure 2: Country Scores by Index Dimensions

The index also reveals clear differences in adoption across countries. Advanced Adopters such as Singapore, Saudi Arabia (KSA), and India combine strong leadership with widespread, everyday AI use. Uneven Adopters—including the United States, UK, South Africa, and Brazil—show progress but face gaps in infrastructure or guidance. Cautious Adopters such as Germany, France, and Japan remain more risk-averse, with AI largely confined to limited or specialist use.

Scores for each dimension and the overall index are calculated from respondents’ answers on a 0–100 scale, enabling clear cross-country comparison. Higher scores indicate more mature, supportive conditions for effective AI adoption.

“Turning AI ambition into results depends on translating strategy into day-to-day practice,” said Daniel Castro, director of the Center for Data Innovation. “Policymakers can learn from advanced adopters and focus on removing barriers, so AI delivers real improvements for citizens.”

View the Public Sector AI Adoption Index 2026.

