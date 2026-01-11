OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT Health as Dedicated Space for Medical Conversations

OpenAI on Wednesday announced ChatGPT Health, a new feature designed to give users a dedicated space to discuss health and wellness topics with its AI chatbot.

People already use ChatGPT extensively for medical and wellness questions. OpenAI said more than 230 million health-related questions are asked on the platform each week. ChatGPT Health separates those conversations from users’ general chats, preventing health-related context from appearing in unrelated interactions.

If users begin discussing health issues outside the Health section, the system will prompt them to move the conversation into the dedicated space. Within ChatGPT Health, the AI may still reference relevant information from standard chats. For example, if a user previously discussed marathon training, the system could take that context into account when addressing fitness goals in the Health section.

The feature will also integrate with personal health data from wellness applications such as Apple Health, Function and MyFitnessPal. OpenAI said conversations within ChatGPT Health will not be used to train its AI models.

Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s chief executive of applications, said in a blog post that the product is intended to address persistent challenges in healthcare, including high costs, limited access, overbooked clinicians and poor continuity of care.

Despite those goals, OpenAI acknowledged the risks associated with using AI for medical guidance. Large language models generate responses based on probability rather than factual accuracy and can produce incorrect or misleading information. In its terms of service, OpenAI states that ChatGPT is not intended for use in diagnosing or treating health conditions.

OpenAI said ChatGPT Health is expected to roll out to users in the coming weeks.