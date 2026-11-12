Nvidia Investigation Highlights How Much Africa’s AI Build-Out Depends on One Supplier

A board investigation at Nvidia has wiped hundreds of billions of dollars off the chipmaker’s market value this week — and drawn attention to how heavily Africa’s emerging AI infrastructure relies on a single American supplier.

Nvidia’s board has opened an independent investigation, overseen by independent directors and outside counsel, following New York Times reporting that chief executive Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The allegations have not been publicly established, and China has rejected them as groundless. Nvidia said it had no reason to believe national security or company information had been compromised, and Huang has said he will cooperate fully.

Nvidia shares fell more than 6% on Tuesday after a 4.3% drop on Monday, putting more than $470 billion of market value at risk over two sessions, according to Reuters.

Africa’s exposure

Nvidia supplies the chips, software and architecture behind Cassava Technologies’ AI factory in South Africa. Cassava, founded by Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa, is the first Nvidia Cloud Partner headquartered in Africa and plans to expand to Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and Morocco.

Cassava has said it aims eventually to deploy between 12,000 and 13,000 GPUs across the continent, depending on demand and data-centre capacity. Nvidia has said Cassava’s wider AI-factory investment could reach $720 million — a ceiling, not money already spent.

There is no indication that the investigation or the share-price fall has affected Cassava’s South African operations or its expansion plans. A drop in market value also doesn’t mean Nvidia has lost equivalent cash.

But the episode underlines a structural point: efforts to build sovereign AI capacity in Africa — keeping sensitive data on the continent and reducing reliance on foreign data centres — currently run on technology from a small number of US companies. Any future change affecting Nvidia’s exports, leadership or partnerships could reach well beyond Wall Street.