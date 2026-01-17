North-West University Becomes First in South Africa to Adopt Official AI Policy

North-West University has become the first South African university to adopt an official artificial intelligence policy, positioning the institution as a leader in AI governance in the higher education sector.

The university said its council approved the policy at its most recent meeting. Prof. Anné Verhoef, director of the NWU AI Hub, called the move a milestone that will help shape national conversations about responsible AI use in higher education and research.

Verhoef said many universities have delayed developing AI policies because of the fast pace of AI development. He said a policy can still be written in a flexible and broad way that adapts to change, while providing a framework for safe and secure management and governance of AI within a university.

He said NWU’s AI strategy focuses on embracing AI in a human-centered, ethical and responsible way across teaching and learning, assessments, research and postgraduate supervision. The policy also defines the roles and responsibilities of students, lecturers, researchers and management.

Verhoef said many universities remain uncertain about where AI should be managed, whether in research, teaching and learning or administration. NWU’s policy, he said, clarifies these roles and establishes an effective governance model.

He said the university’s policy places AI governance within the IT department, recognizing AI as an IT tool or application. Under the policy, the AI Steering Committee, which includes representatives from students, faculty, administration, the library and the Centre for Teaching and Learning, is responsible for AI-related matters. The committee reports to the IT Committee, which then reports to the University Management Committee, with communication flowing to faculties and Senate as required.

The university said the policy was developed through a consultation process that included input from faculties, Senate and refinement committees before it was approved by council.

Verhoef said many concerns raised during consultations were philosophical rather than technical, with a strong focus on maintaining a human-centered approach. He said the policy also highlights the need to address AI’s energy and water consumption, as well as its ecological and environmental impact, emphasizing sustainable AI practices.

NWU said the policy sets a national benchmark for responsible, human-centered and sustainable AI in higher education.