Dr. Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, has been named to the TIME100 AI 2025 list, recognizing him as one of the most influential figures shaping the global future of artificial intelligence.

The honor underscores Nigeria’s growing prominence in the global AI ecosystem and highlights Dr. Tijani’s leadership in driving the country’s digital transformation agenda through policy innovation and talent development.

A Startup Mindset in Government

Before his ministerial appointment, Dr. Tijani was a serial tech entrepreneur and co-founder of the Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), one of Africa’s leading innovation centers. Since transitioning to government, he has brought a startup-driven approach to public policy, combining speed, scalability, and partnerships to build Nigeria’s digital economy.

At the heart of his agenda is the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program, a flagship initiative launched in 2023 aimed at training three million Nigerians in high-demand technical skills by 2027.

“We may not have the compute and infrastructure, but we do have the talent,” Dr. Tijani told TIME.

The 3MTT Program: Building Nigeria’s AI Workforce

Since its launch, the 3MTT program has made measurable progress:

300,000 Nigerians trained across digital platforms and 220 in-person learning centers nationwide

across and nationwide International partnerships enabling graduates to secure internships and jobs

enabling graduates to secure Collaborations with the United Nations and European Union to expand training access

to expand training access Engagements with local tech firms like Awarri, a data-labeling company now hiring 3MTT graduates

By linking training with employment pathways, 3MTT aims to create a sustainable ecosystem of digital talent while addressing Nigeria’s unemployment challenges.

African Talent in the Global AI Landscape

Dr. Tijani’s recognition on the TIME100 AI list signals more than personal achievement; it highlights:

Africa’s growing influence in shaping AI policies and innovations

in shaping The demand for locally trained talent in a fast-evolving digital economy

in a fast-evolving digital economy The importance of inclusive AI ecosystems that empower Global South participation

As Nigeria pushes to position itself as Africa’s AI and tech talent hub, initiatives like 3MTT demonstrate how governments can leverage partnerships, policy, and innovation to close the global skills gap.

Looking Ahead

Dr. Tijani’s approach reflects a broader vision:

Establish Nigeria as a regional AI powerhouse

Build a sustainable pipeline of digital talent

Strengthen collaborations with global tech companies and development agencies

Position African innovators as key contributors in shaping the ethics, governance, and deployment of next-generation AI technologies

With his inclusion in the TIME100 AI 2025 list, Dr. Tijani joins a global network of leaders advancing the responsible and inclusive future of artificial intelligence.