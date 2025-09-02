Nigeria’s Bosun Tijani Urges African Governments to Unite on AI Infrastructure and Governance at GITEX Nigeria 2025

Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, has called on African governments to coordinate their efforts in building AI infrastructure, governance frameworks, and datasets or risk widening the continent’s productivity gap with the rest of the world.

Tijani delivered his remarks on Monday at the opening of the GITEX Nigeria Summit 2025, a four-day flagship technology event taking place from September 1 to 4 in Abuja and Lagos. Supported by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the summit seeks to accelerate digital transformation, AI innovation, and startup growth across Nigeria.

AI and Africa’s Productivity Challenge

In his keynote address, Tijani warned that Africa could be left behind if governments fail to invest strategically in AI development.

“The risk for Africa is clear; if we are not deliberate, AI will widen the global productivity gap,” he said. “Countries already ahead will move even faster, and those of us still catching up will find ourselves even further behind.”

Drawing comparisons to agriculture, Tijani highlighted how Nigeria produces only 2.5 tonnes of maize per hectare, compared to 6 tonnes in South Africa and 12 tonnes in Brazil. He attributed these gaps not to geography but to AI-enabled productivity gains through precision farming and technology-driven efficiencies.

Four Pillars for Africa’s AI Future

Tijani outlined a four-part framework for Africa to secure its place in the global AI economy:

Balancing Sovereignty and Shared Governance African nations must coordinate AI policies and standards while ensuring local autonomy. Equipping Young People with AI Skills The continent’s youth is its greatest advantage, Tijani said, citing Nigeria’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme as a model for training the future workforce. Digitising African Realities He stressed the need to build local datasets in language, health, agriculture, and education to develop AI models relevant to African contexts. Investing in Shared Infrastructure AI adoption depends on connectivity, compute power, and clean energy , which remain expensive and unevenly distributed .

, which remain . “No single country can carry the financial burden alone,” he said, urging joint investments and regional partnerships to lower costs and drive inclusion.

Nigeria’s National AI Strategy and Leadership Role

Nigeria has positioned itself as a continental leader in AI innovation. Earlier this year, the government launched its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in partnership with academia and industry leaders, supported by the creation of the Nigerian Artificial Intelligence Collective Industry.

This initiative aims to:

Connect domestic researchers with global experts

with Foster cross-border AI collaboration

Build locally relevant algorithms that reflect African values and priorities

Nigeria currently ranks among the top 60 countries globally in AI development, underscoring its growing influence on the continent.

Global Collaboration as a Catalyst

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive VP of Dubai World Trade Centre and CEO of KAOUN International, emphasised the role of strategic partnerships in advancing Africa’s digital economy.

“Global collaboration can drive innovation, attract investment, and help position Africa at the forefront of the global technology landscape,” LohMirmand said.

Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, echoed the need for shared infrastructure, locally built datasets, and coordinated AI policies to strengthen Africa’s role in shaping the global AI revolution.

Next Steps at GITEX Nigeria 2025

Following the Abuja sessions, the programme moves to Lagos on September 3–4, featuring:

GITEX Nigeria Tech Expo & Future Economy Conference at Eko Hotel Convention Centre

at GITEX Nigeria Startup Festival at the Landmark Centre

With investors, innovators, and policymakers from across Africa and beyond in attendance, the summit is expected to set the tone for regional AI strategies while strengthening Nigeria’s position as an AI innovation hub.