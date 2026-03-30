Nigerian Film “Makemation” Brings African Perspective to Global AI Conversation

A Nigerian feature film is making its international rounds after a successful domestic theatrical run, offering a coming-of-age story that centers artificial intelligence within an African context and challenges the Western narratives that dominate global technology discourse.

“Makemation,” directed by Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji — a Nigerian filmmaker with a background in AI development — tells the story of Zara, a young girl who learns to harness AI to uplift herself and her community as she navigates poverty, gender expectations and limited access to STEM education. The film premiered in Nigerian theaters in 2025 and recently screened at the Harvard Centre for African Studies, where a discussion followed with producer and economist Ebehi Iyoha.

The film’s title blends the word “make” with the suffix “-mation,” evoking automation, transformation and innovation, asserting that young Africans are active contributors to AI’s creation rather than passive consumers of technology built elsewhere.

Akerele-Ogunsiji and Iyoha used the Harvard screening to emphasize that the future of AI need not be dictated solely by external powers but can be envisioned and built from within the African continent. Akerele-Ogunsiji underlined the critical role of storytelling in shaping technological futures, arguing that if AI narratives remain confined to a limited set of geographic and demographic perspectives, they risk reinforcing existing inequalities.

The film portrays informal settings not as obstacles but as spaces of innovation, raising questions that advocates say are often absent from mainstream AI debates: who will shape the technology’s development, who stands to benefit, and how can innovation flourish in environments where electricity, internet connectivity and quality education cannot be taken for granted.

“Makemation” also addresses the cultural and psychological barriers that lead many African girls to see technology as beyond their reach, framing Zara’s journey as one of both technical skill-building and social navigation — encompassing gender expectations, economic instability and the importance of mentorship and visible role models.

The film arrives as Africa’s young population — one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world, according to the United Nations — is increasingly seen as central to the continent’s AI future. Its advocates argue that if this generation is supported by inclusive policies and access to digital tools, it could redefine AI development to prioritize local needs rather than external assumptions.