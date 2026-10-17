Mozambique to Bring AI Into Public Finance Management Under 2026–2035 Strategy

Mozambique’s government plans to introduce AI into public finance management, according to its newly approved Public Finance Management Strategy for 2026–2035, as reported by Lusa. The plan sits within a digital transformation programme for public finances running from 2026 to 2030.

The strategy provides for the use of AI, machine learning and data analytics in treasury operations, public debt management and state asset management. It also plans:

a chatbot for users of public finance systems

the gradual phasing out of paper-based documentation

interoperability between government information systems

By 2035, the government aims to run all core public finance processes through e-SISTAFE, its unified electronic financial management system. At present, the system covers these processes only partially.

The strategy follows a separate plan, presented in September, to digitalise public services by 2029. That plan envisages:

integrating government agencies’ information systems

creating a government payments platform

building a government cloud storage system and a data centre

The government aims to widen remote access to public services, including for rural residents and Mozambicans living abroad.

Based on reporting by Lusa.