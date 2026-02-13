Mozambique Launches National Digital Transformation Drive With Five-Pillar Strategy

Mozambique has reaffirmed digital transformation as a central pillar of national development during the launch of its First National Conference on Digital Transformation.

Speaking on behalf of the National Institute of Electronic Government, Deputy Director-General Sérgio Mapsanganhe said the country is entering a “new era” focused on digitizing public services to bring government closer to citizens.

“The President of the Republic was clear: this is a new era in which digital transformation becomes one of the pillars of national development,” Mapsanganhe said.

He announced the creation of a multisectoral commission tasked with mapping public services, ensuring interoperability between systems and guaranteeing that services reach citizens across the country.

The government has identified five priority pillars for implementation:

Certification and digital signatures, allowing citizens to sign electronic documents without in-person verification. An interoperability platform, described as the “brain” of public administration, to enable rapid data exchange between systems. Digital identity, enabling citizens to authenticate online without physically presenting an identity card. An electronic payment platform for digital payment of public services. A Citizen Portal, consolidating government and private sector services in a single digital platform.

Agriculture and digitization

Mapsanganhe said digital transformation in agriculture will follow a national macro plan and sector-specific strategies. An initial step will involve mapping agricultural producers and production volumes to improve planning and decision-making.

“Digitization will make it possible to map not only who produces, but also what will be produced. This helps with planning and decision-making,” he said.

The initiative aligns with Mozambique’s Information Society Policy and strategic plan, which includes approximately 120 information system projects across multiple sectors.

Digital inclusion efforts

To ensure inclusivity, the government is expanding Community Multimedia Centers to all districts, providing digital access points for citizens without computers or internet connectivity.

Mapsanganhe acknowledged infrastructure challenges, particularly limited electricity and telecommunications coverage in remote areas. He cited the “Internet for All” program, launched by the president, which aims to provide internet access to more than 90% of the population by 2030.

When asked about costs, Mapsanganhe said the priority is to finalize comprehensive planning before determining funding requirements.

“Rather than asking how much it will cost, we need to have a good plan. Funding will come based on that plan,” he said, noting that cooperation partners are already supporting projects such as the Citizen Portal and the interoperability platform.

The First National Conference on Digital Transformation, held Feb. 11-12 in Maputo, brings together government officials, private sector representatives, civil society and international partners to discuss strategies and investments aimed at modernizing Mozambique’s public administration and digital economy.