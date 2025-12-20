Mozambique Develops National AI Strategy With UNESCO Support

Mozambique’s National Institute of Information and Communication Technologies is leading the development of a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, with technical support from United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, to guide the ethical and inclusive use of emerging technologies.

The initiative was outlined by Lourino Chemane, chairman of the board of the National Institute of Information and Communication Technologies, during the 3rd edition of the BFSI Mozambique Conference, recently held in Maputo.

Chemane said the collaboration with UNESCO will help embed international principles on ethics and human rights into Mozambique’s national AI policy, strengthening public trust in digital solutions. He noted that work on the strategy is already underway through a multisectoral and multidisciplinary committee that includes representatives from government, the private sector, academia and civil society.

“The idea is to ensure that all perspectives are reflected in the policy formulation process from the start, not only after its approval,” Chemane said.

The AI strategy forms part of a broader digital transformation agenda being developed by the institute. This includes policies on digital government, open data, cybersecurity, interoperability and e-commerce. The agenda aligns with Mozambique’s regional and international commitments, including the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Chemane added that a strong legal and regulatory framework would help create better conditions for the growth of small and medium enterprises, attract investment and ensure that the country’s digital transition is safe, inclusive and oriented toward the common good.

The comments were delivered during the BFSI Mozambique Conference, which brought together representatives from government, regulators, financial institutions, insurers, fintech companies and international partners to discuss digital transformation, public service modernization and the development of Mozambique’s digital economy.