Morocco, Mistral AI Sign Deal to Advance Digital Innovation

Morocco’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform signed a memorandum of understanding Sept. 12 with French firm Mistral AI to boost the country’s artificial intelligence ecosystem.

The agreement, signed by Minister Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch, focuses on building AI skills through education, research, and knowledge sharing. It also supports startups and industrial projects developing AI solutions for Moroccan businesses.

A key priority is promoting ethical, inclusive, and responsible AI use, with safeguards for data protection and public trust. Officials said the partnership aims to position Morocco as a regional hub for digital innovation.

The ceremony was attended by senior government and industry leaders, underscoring broad support for the initiative.