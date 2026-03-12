Close Menu
Friday, March 13, 2026 - 05:45:48
Morocco Launches AI Research Institute, Targets 50,000 Jobs and $10 Billion GDP Boost by 2030

2 Mins Read
morocco

Morocco’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform has placed artificial intelligence at the center of its industrial and economic modernization agenda, with Minister Delegate Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni reaffirming the technology’s strategic importance during a scientific seminar in Fez.

Speaking at the Euro-Mediterranean University of Fez at a seminar themed “Artificial Intelligence and Innovation in the Digital Transformation of Enterprises,” Seghrouchni outlined how the ministry is embedding AI across Morocco’s economy through the Digital Morocco 2030 Strategy. A key component is the “AI Made in Morocco” initiative, which aims to build a national innovation ecosystem centered on locally developed technological solutions. The initiative targets a 100 billion dirham contribution to GDP by 2030 and the creation of 50,000 AI-related jobs.

The seminar produced a concrete outcome: the signing of a founding agreement to establish the Al-Jazari Institute of Industry X.0, a new institution designed to strengthen research, innovation and collaboration between universities and the industrial sector. The agreement was signed by the ministries of Industry and Commerce, Digital Transition, and Economy and Finance, alongside several academic institutions including Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Moulay Ismail University and Al Akhawayn University. The Al-Jazari network is envisioned as a series of regional centers of excellence connecting fundamental research to large-scale industrial deployment.

Morocco is also positioning itself as an AI hub for the broader African and Arab world. Seghrouchni described the country as a potential “third voice” on AI governance — distinct from U.S., European and Chinese frameworks — grounded in ethical, responsible and sovereignty-conscious principles.

