Close Menu
Subscribe to our Newsletter:

How AI, innovation and technology are transforming the way Africans live, work and play.

Subscribe

Friday, September 26, 2025 - 08:04:06
Haze Delhi, India | 33°C | Haze
Subscribe
African AI Startups

Meta Awards Llama Impact Grants to African AI Startups

1 Min Read
Meta

Meta has named five winners of its Llama Impact Grants in Sub-Saharan Africa, part of a global initiative launched in March 2025 to apply its open-source Llama large language model to regional challenges. Each winner receives $20,000 in funding, technical mentorship, networking opportunities and access to policy and ecosystem stakeholders.

The recipients are:

  • Vambo AI (South Africa): Multilingual AI infrastructure for 60+ African languages to advance digital inclusion.
  • PropelMapper (South Africa): AI tools for agriculture advisors, including podcasts, reports and satellite analysis.
  • Radease (Nigeria): WhatsApp-based AI tools improving access to safe medicines in underserved areas.
  • TeenApp (Uganda): Youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health education guided by responsible AI.
  • Easy Read Africa (Rwanda): Simplified text, visuals and audio for people with cognitive and learning challenges.

Meta said the winners reflect Africa’s vibrant AI ecosystem and the potential of open-source models to drive impact. Since launching in 2023, the Llama Impact Grant program has attracted more than 800 applications from over 90 countries.

Share.

Related Posts

CORPORATE

SUBSCRIBE
iAfrica logo dark

ARTICLES

© 2018 - 2025 | iAFRICA powered by Africa.com LLC. All rights reserved