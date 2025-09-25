Meta Awards Llama Impact Grants to African AI Startups

Meta has named five winners of its Llama Impact Grants in Sub-Saharan Africa, part of a global initiative launched in March 2025 to apply its open-source Llama large language model to regional challenges. Each winner receives $20,000 in funding, technical mentorship, networking opportunities and access to policy and ecosystem stakeholders.

The recipients are:

Vambo AI (South Africa): Multilingual AI infrastructure for 60+ African languages to advance digital inclusion.

Multilingual AI infrastructure for 60+ African languages to advance digital inclusion. PropelMapper (South Africa): AI tools for agriculture advisors, including podcasts, reports and satellite analysis.

AI tools for agriculture advisors, including podcasts, reports and satellite analysis. Radease (Nigeria): WhatsApp-based AI tools improving access to safe medicines in underserved areas.

WhatsApp-based AI tools improving access to safe medicines in underserved areas. TeenApp (Uganda): Youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health education guided by responsible AI.

Youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health education guided by responsible AI. Easy Read Africa (Rwanda): Simplified text, visuals and audio for people with cognitive and learning challenges.

Meta said the winners reflect Africa’s vibrant AI ecosystem and the potential of open-source models to drive impact. Since launching in 2023, the Llama Impact Grant program has attracted more than 800 applications from over 90 countries.