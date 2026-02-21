Malawi to Get First AI-Focused Data Center as Local Firm Moves to Cut Reliance on Foreign Infrastructure

A Malawian technology company has announced plans to build the country’s first micro data center focused on artificial intelligence computing, in an effort to reduce dependency on data infrastructure hosted abroad.

Converged Technology Networks announced the initiative, which CEO and co-founder Brian Longwe said aims to develop local AI capability as the technology becomes increasingly integrated into Malawian public services, education and industry.

“If Malawi does not build its own capacity, we risk remaining only consumers of technology created elsewhere,” Longwe said.

Malawi has long relied on data infrastructure hosted outside its borders, a dependence that Longwe said has constrained local innovation and driven up costs for organizations requiring significant processing capacity.

Unlike traditional data centers, which primarily host websites, email systems and business applications, the facility will focus on high-performance computing designed to support AI workloads. The company plans to install NVIDIA A100 graphics processing units in the coming months — processors widely used to power AI applications, particularly for processing large volumes of data and running machine learning models.

Converged Technology Networks said hosting such computing power locally will improve processing speeds by keeping data traffic within Malawi while potentially lowering operational costs for businesses and institutions that rely on AI. The company also cited data sovereignty as a key benefit, noting that sensitive financial, health and government data could be processed and stored within the country’s borders.

The facility will operate under a GPU-as-a-service model, allowing organizations, developers and startups to rent computing power rather than invest in expensive hardware.

The initiative is also expected to support education and skills development through a partnership with Africa GPU Hub, which provides shared GPU infrastructure across several African countries including South Africa and Nigeria. Through that partnership, Converged Technology Networks plans to offer free GPU credits to Malawian AI researchers, students, data engineers and IT professionals to encourage hands-on training and research.

Once the facility becomes operational, the company said it will contribute computing resources to Africa GPU Hub’s regional pool, potentially benefiting neighboring countries.