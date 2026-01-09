Malawi Partners Launch AI Project to Improve Food Processing Quality and Cut Waste

The University of Malawi has launched a research project that will use artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies to improve quality control and reduce waste in small-scale food processing.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the NASFAM Commodity and Marketing Exchange and the National Commission for Science and Technology. It was officially launched Dec. 16, 2025, at NASCOMEX premises in Lilongwe.

The project targets persistent challenges in agro-processing, including weak quality inspection systems, operational inefficiencies and post-harvest losses.

NCST Director General Gift A. Kadzamira, who officiated at the launch, said the initiative aligns with Malawi’s industrialization agenda by promoting food safety, research-driven innovation and the adoption of digital technologies in manufacturing. She said the project demonstrates how collaboration among universities, industry and national research institutions can deliver practical solutions that support economic development.

Also attending was Stanley Mlatho, head of the Department of Physics and Electronics at the University of Malawi, who said the university remains committed to applied research that addresses real industry needs and strengthens links between academic knowledge and industrial practice.

During the launch, researchers presented the technical design of the proposed AI and IoT systems and outlined how they will be integrated into existing processing lines. Participants also toured the NASCOMEX facilities to identify potential locations for installing cameras and sensors.

Project principal investigator Dackson Masiyano said the initiative will deploy an AI-powered machine vision system to improve grain quality inspection, alongside IoT-based monitoring to boost efficiency and enable predictive maintenance in processing operations. He said the project will also help reduce aflatoxin risks, improve decision-making across the food value chain and build technical capacity among NASCOMEX staff and University of Malawi students.

The main implementation phase is scheduled for 2026, with partners agreeing on roles, reporting structures and timelines. The project forms part of the University of Malawi’s broader efforts to promote innovation, deepen industry partnerships and support the country’s socio-economic development.