Macron India Visit Puts Africa at Center of Emerging France-India AI Partnership

French President Emmanuel Macron begins a state visit to India on Feb. 17, with artificial intelligence emerging as a central pillar of cooperation that could significantly affect Africa’s technological future.

While the trip includes major defense and industrial agreements, including the sale of Rafale fighter jets, attention is also focused on the India AI Impact Summit scheduled for Feb. 19, 2026. Although African countries are not co-organizers, the summit is expected to advance a tripartite France-India-Africa framework aimed at using AI to support development in the Global South.

According to the Elysée Palace, Macron’s fourth visit to India seeks to consolidate cooperation initiatives launched since the France-India AI Action Summit held in Paris in February 2025. With France holding the G7 presidency and India leading the BRICS bloc this year, both governments say they want to promote a renewed form of multilateralism that positions AI as a driver of inclusive growth.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to host around 20 heads of state and government at the New Delhi summit. Technology executives from the United States are also expected to attend, including Sam Altman of OpenAI, Sundar Pichai of Google, and Jensen Huang of Nvidia.

Modi has said the summit will focus on innovation, collaboration and responsible AI use, while showcasing India’s growing technological capabilities and youth-driven innovation.

Focus on impact and development

The New Delhi summit is organized around the theme of “impact,” structured around people, planet and progress. French officials say priority areas include sustainable AI and democratized access to computing resources, both seen as critical for Africa.

Macron is expected to inaugurate a Franco-Indian AI Center for Health at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. The initiative will focus on decentralized diagnostic technologies that could be adapted for underserved regions, including parts of Africa. Talks will also address the use of satellite data and AI-powered Earth observation for precision agriculture and food security.

France is promoting its startup ecosystem as part of the partnership. Companies such as Mistral AI, Owkin and Pigment are part of the delegation. Macron has said French AI investment momentum should extend to Franco-African joint ventures, helping African startups access computing power and technical expertise without relying solely on U.S. or Chinese infrastructure.

Strategic autonomy and African relevance

French and Indian officials increasingly describe their cooperation as a triangular partnership that includes Africa. The French Development Agency hosted a preparatory meeting in January 2026 to explore an India-Africa-France dialogue focused on digital sovereignty and local capacity building.

Indian expertise in so-called frugal AI, including low-cost diagnostics, climate-resilient agricultural tools and digital public infrastructure, is seen as particularly relevant for African markets. India’s experience in building scalable systems with limited resources contrasts with more capital-intensive U.S. models.

The summit also emphasizes multilingual AI development. India’s efforts to support 22 official languages in foundational models resonate with African calls for AI systems that reflect local languages and cultural contexts.

An African Union expert described the summit as the first AI gathering organized by the Global South for the Global South, with expectations of concrete outcomes such as funding mechanisms for African startups focused on responsible AI.

Looking ahead to Nairobi

French officials say the India visit is a precursor to the Africa Forward summit planned for May 11-12, 2026, in Nairobi, where Macron is expected to meet African leaders alongside Modi and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Observers say African participation in New Delhi will be closely watched as a test of whether promises on technology transfer, computing access and connectivity materialize. If successful, the Nairobi summit could mark the emergence of a new digital bloc linking Europe, India and Africa.

For African governments, the France-India partnership offers a potential alternative to choosing between U.S. and Chinese technology ecosystems, providing a path toward greater strategic autonomy in the AI era.