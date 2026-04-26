Libya Completes First AI-Directed Drilling Operation, Claims Second Such Achievement Globally

Libya’s Sirte Oil and Gas Production and Manufacturing Company has completed a directional drilling operation at the Al-Khair oil field using an autonomous artificial intelligence application, marking the first such operation in Libya and what the National Oil Corporation describes as only the second of its kind in the world.

The National Oil Corporation said the AI application used is among the most advanced globally in autonomous well placement and steering technologies, developed by U.S. company Schlumberger. The corporation said the technology has brought about a major shift in drilling performance, with the rate of penetration doubling compared to previous levels at the same field.

The horizontal section of the well was autonomously steered and precisely placed within reservoir boundaries, with real-time adjustments made without any manual intervention. All petrophysical logs were automatically analyzed by a reservoir adviser engine, enabling immediate interpretation of reservoir data and full automated control over the well trajectory.

The productive horizontal section measured 1,800 feet and was drilled entirely using the AI-driven systems. Test results show the well’s daily production rate reached 1,060 barrels per day using an electric submersible pump.

The corporation said the achievement underscores Sirte Company’s leadership in adopting advanced technologies, highlights the capabilities of national technical personnel and strengthens Libya’s position in AI-driven energy solutions.